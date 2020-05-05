Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

CRS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 827,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,929. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

