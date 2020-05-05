Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,932 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after buying an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. 496,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

