Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

NLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. 15,836,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261,199. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.34%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

