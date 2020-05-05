Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,993 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 16.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.