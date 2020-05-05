Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

