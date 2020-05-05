Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

MOS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. 5,760,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

