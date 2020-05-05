Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.00. 1,241,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,812. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.