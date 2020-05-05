Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $38.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 25.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. 4,739,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

