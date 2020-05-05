Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.95. 6,367,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

