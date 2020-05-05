Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,443,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,144,484. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

