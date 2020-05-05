Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.61 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 10,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

