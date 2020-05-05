Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 7,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.