CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0829 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

CNX Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNX Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 39,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 58.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNXM shares. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

