Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. 318,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

