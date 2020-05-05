Comparing Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) & Amkor Technology (NYSE:AMKR)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inphi and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 1 1 11 0 2.77 Amkor Technology 1 2 1 0 2.00

Inphi presently has a consensus target price of $98.62, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $11.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Inphi.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -19.94% 0.39% 0.15% Amkor Technology 4.82% 10.69% 4.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inphi and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 11.92 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,574.17 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.58 $120.89 million $0.56 17.36

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Inphi on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

