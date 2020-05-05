Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.49. 2,474,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,364. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

