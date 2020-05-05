Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on May 15th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 520.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2,272.7%.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 3,020,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $666.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 4.24.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

