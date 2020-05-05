CryoPort (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) will be announcing its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CryoPort to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CryoPort stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. CryoPort has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

