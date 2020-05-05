CryoPort (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) will be announcing its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CryoPort to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CryoPort stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. CryoPort has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.75.
About CryoPort
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
