Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 228,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $639.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

