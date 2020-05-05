Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 228,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $639.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $28.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
