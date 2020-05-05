Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.59. 2,348,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,201. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.