Davita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of DVA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.87. 1,334,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,931. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

