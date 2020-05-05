Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,932. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.