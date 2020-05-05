DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0224

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $694,520.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00888060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00280406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

