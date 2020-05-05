Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $49,623,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 326,236 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $13,426,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $16,640,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after buying an additional 216,538 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 412,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

