DREP One Day Trading Volume Tops $111,644.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $111,644.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

