Edge 1-Day Volume Tops $3,053.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3,053.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, FCoin and OKEx. During the last week, Edge has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.03807201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, KuCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.