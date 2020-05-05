Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Eli Lilly And Co has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Eli Lilly And Co has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

LLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.28. 2,228,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,280. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

