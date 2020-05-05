Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $439.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

