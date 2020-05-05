Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 37,152,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,428,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.