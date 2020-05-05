Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Announces Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 197,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

