Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 535,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.