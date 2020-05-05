Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 346.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 133,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

IUSB remained flat at $$53.31 on Tuesday. 870,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

