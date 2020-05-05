Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. 1,857,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,120. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

