Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 838.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 2,978,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

