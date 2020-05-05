Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.