Evensky & Katz LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 626,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

