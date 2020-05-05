Evensky & Katz LLC Has $75,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

IWN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. 1,373,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

