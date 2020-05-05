Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 441,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

