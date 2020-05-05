Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 131.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter.

JHEM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 275,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

