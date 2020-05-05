Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,370.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 619,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 594,760 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 344,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 357,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

