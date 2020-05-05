Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 27,662 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,662 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 785,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

