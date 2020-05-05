Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 6,754 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 1,380,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,892. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.