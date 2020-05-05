Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 6,754 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 1,380,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,892. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

