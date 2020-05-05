Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.60-3.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. 1,838,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.