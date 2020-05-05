F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Nomura upped their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $136.52. 939,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,265 shares of company stock worth $991,712 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

