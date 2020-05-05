Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 316,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

