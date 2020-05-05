Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 90,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 30,455 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 292,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.33.

