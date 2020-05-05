Financial Review: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & FirstEnergy (OTCMKTS:FE)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.28 -$10.73 million N/A N/A FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 2.05 $912.00 million $2.58 16.16

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 0 2 7 0 2.78

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $49.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.45% -106.30% -20.29% FirstEnergy 6.13% 19.57% 3.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Summer Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

