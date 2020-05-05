Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $103.83. 3,330,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

