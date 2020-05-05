Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Vertical Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 64,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

