Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,555. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

